(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

Fire crews fight winds as Lytton area blaze expands north

Mountainous terrain is making it difficult for ground crews

The Nohomin Creek wildfire west of Lytton continues to sit at 2,058 hectares as of Tuesday morning (July 19).

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said that the growth occurred upslope on the west flank.

Winds became a factor on Monday afternoon as they reached up to 60 km/h, however, the containment lines built by crews on the north, south, and east were able to hold up against the wind.

BCWS said the most active portion yesterday was in the southwest flank. Helicopters attacked the area while crews looked to see what equipment is safe for the region. The terrain in the area is steep and hard to operate in, unlike the rest of the fire.

Crews also laid down hose and established a sprinkler system after the Stein Valley yesterday and will continue to do so today. Structure protection is still ongoing. This fire is still deemed out of control.

With warmer and drier weather forecasted as the week goes on, fire behaviour is expected to increase.

READ MORE: Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

READ MORE: Salvation Army in Westbank receives generous donation from local businesses

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsKelownaLytton

Previous story
Trudeau tours B.C. cherry farm, where weather events have affected crop
Next story
Eight and counting: another overpass hit by a truck

Just Posted

L-R back row Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row L-R Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Photo courtesy Cougars Track and Field Club
Cougars Track and Field club has good weekend and provincial championships

Three cyclists navigate Sutil Point Road on Cortes Island in a Google Streetview image from 2011. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Most Cortes Islanders drive, but those surveyed would use active transportation if infrastructure was there — report

Parker Bell (right) backchecking in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tri-City Americans/ Scott Butner)
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft

The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed
Swing into Summer at Spirit Square with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Live Swing Dance Event