UPDATE: Fire crews attend structure fire in Campbellton area

Black smoke rose over Campbellton on Sunday afternoon due to a fire in a shed on a residential property.

Crews were called to the scene at around 2:00 p.m where they found a shed fully engulfed in flames.

“When we arrived there was a storage shed with cedar siding and a shake roof that was fully involved. It was a ball of flame when we arrived,” said firefighter Andy Stewart. “The property unfortunately was quite tight. Picture a square property with a house or a shop on each corner with a burning ball of fire in the middle. Two other houses or residential structures were impacted.”

The two other buildings had damage to wooden fascia and soffits, but the crews were able to remove these parts of the structure and prevent the fire from spreading into the building.

“The tenants won’t have to be removed, which is nice,” Stewart said.

The fire was caused by an unattended fire pit in the back yard near the shed. Stewart said the person who was at the home had gone inside for a while and “when he came back out his shop was on fire.”

The smoke cloud attracted quite a few people to the area to watch as crews put out the fire.

“We knew where we were going,” Stewart said. “Coming down 16 avenue there and we were like ‘OK it’s right there.’”

No injuries were reported.

This story has been updated.



