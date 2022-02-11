A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema

A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema

Final evacuation orders lifted in Old Fort, B.C., years after landslides

Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020

Final evacuation orders have been lifted for an area of northeastern British Columbia affected by slow-moving landslides that began more than three years ago.

A notice on the Peace River Regional District website says the orders covering several properties and sections of two roads near the community of Old Fort have been rescinded.

Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020, after a steep hill slumped above the community of about 50 homes.

The only road connecting Old Fort to the nearby city of Fort St. John was first cut off during a severe slide, then torrential rain caused the hillside to slip more.

Thirty-five residents filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court one year ago alleging negligence and a breach of charter rights to health and security because access to their properties was not “stable and assured.”

A report in December from the Transportation Ministry promised further geotechnical studies and said the best option for access to Old Fort is the existing road alignment.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Residents of Old Fort, B.C., suing province, others over slow-moving slide

Previous story
Victoria man lit townhouse on fire with girlfriend and her daughters inside
Next story
Canada to announce changes to COVID-19 border measures next week

Just Posted

The Strathcona Regional District will be using the term ‘unceded’ where applicable in their territorial acknowledgments. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD to use term ‘unceded’ in territorial acknowledgments after 8-6 vote

The intersection of South Dogwood and South Alder will be getting new traffic signals. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
New traffic signal and crosswalk to be installed on South Dogwood in Campbell River

Frederick Thom is described as 6-feet tall with a slender build, long dark wavy hair, and dark facial hair. Facebook photo
RCMP ask for help locating missing Campbell River man

Shawna Magnusson has surrounded herself with delightfully colourful paintings of her own creation. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River mouth-painter finds purpose in colourful pastime