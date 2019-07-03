Fergus the Fox located ‘alive and well,’ say Campbell River RCMP

Fergus the Fox, a driftwood sculpture by artist Alex Witcombe, is shown outside the Campbell River police detachment after it was recovered on July 3, 2019. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Police say they’ve recovered Fergus the Fox after the driftwood sculpture disappeared yet again this week.

In a statement, Cst. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP said the driftwood animal was located “alive and well” on Wednesday morning.

“Campbell River RCMP responded to a tip from the public on the morning of July 3rd, 2019, about a suspicious little creature,” he said. “The tip spoke of a cunning driftwood creature hiding on a local property. Cst. Chow of the Campbell River RCMP managed to contain and capture the sly fox so he can be returned to his natural habitat.”

The statement added that an “investigation into what led to Fergus departing his home is ongoing” and thanked members of the public for their help.

Local artist Alex Witcombe, who created Fergus, said in a Facebook post on Monday the sculpture had been stolen.

“He was seen yesterday morning at his home on the Oyster River Nature Park trail and now today he is gone,” Witcombe said in a message posted to the Facebook page for his company, Drifted Creations.

Witcombe urged his fans to contact him with information, or to post their tips in the comment section. The post generated hundreds of reactions and had been shared more than 700 times by Wednesday afternoon.

In May 2018, the popular sculpture vanished from its previous home in the Beaver Lodge Lands. It reappeared the following week in the parking lot.

