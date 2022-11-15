Feedback wanted on solid waste management plan

Comox Strathcona Waste Management wants to reduce amount going in to landfill

Comox Strathcona Waste Management (CSWM) wants input on its Solid Waste Management Plan renewal.

CSWM is looking at services and programs in the Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts.

“A Solid Waste Management Plan is the long-term vision for garbage and recycling and presents the programs, services, infrastructure and policies that guide the design and implementation of solid waste in the CSWM region,” said Vivian Schau, Senior Manager of CSWM Services. “The purpose of a plan renewal is to build on the successes and strengths of the current plan and to connect with residents and communities to identify opportunities to increase waste diversion and reduction, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as to ensure the services and programs offered align with evolving disposal needs.”

One of the main goals of the renewal is to look at reducing waste by either not producing it in the first place, or by reusing, repurposing or recycling it. The CSWM’s waste disposal rate is above the provincial average — between 510 and 543 kg/person each year — and it is working to reach the provincial target of 350 kg/per person annually.

Part of reaching that target is looking at initiatives that can be undertaken by CSWM, and other actions taken by communities and individuals.

As part of the renewal process, CSWM is looking for feedback from people in the area. People can give feedback in two ways: either by filling out an online survey by Dec. 5 or by applying to join the CSWM advisory committee by Dec. 9.

This process will be ongoing until at least 2025, when the plan is scheduled to be finalized and submitted to the province for approval.

More information and the survey are available at the CSWM website.

