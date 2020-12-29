Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that a Christmas Day fire on Grieve Road in North Cowichan was fatal.

“We are in the early stages to determine all of the facts, with no further details to release at this time,” the Coroners Service said in an email to Black Press Media. “As per the Coroners Act, we cannot confirm or release identification.”

The fire destroyed a house at the corner of Grieve Road and Westview Street in North Cowichan. Firefighters from the South End and Maple Bay halls responded just after 9 a.m. to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

The South End and Crofton fire departments were called out to a separate scene on Quamichan Park Road within minutes of arriving at the Grieve Road fire. In that case, the fire was contained to a chimney.

Black Press Media has reached out to North Cowichan’s fire and bylaw services and the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP for more information.

cowichan valleyfire