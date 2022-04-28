Family displaced after mobile home fire in Campbell River

A family of five was displaced due to a mobile home fire on Wednesday afternoon in Campbell River.

Crews responded to a report of a trailer on fire on Woodburn Road just before 4 p.m. on April 27.

“Once on scene, the fire crews found a mobile home full of smoke,” said deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur. “An interior attack was quickly launched, and the fire was extinguished.”

One person was assessed by BC Ambulance for smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries in the fire. The home did sustain significant smoke damage, but the fire was contained to one room.

On scene were 13 fire staff, both career and paid-on-call.

Bellefleur said that the family cat, a black and white Siamese, is now missing. If anyone finds the cat they’re asked to report it to the fire department so it can be returned to the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

