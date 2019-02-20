Social media expert Jesse Miller speaks to parents at Ecole Willow Point Elementary. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Media

Families learn to navigate the perils of the Internet

Speaker talks to Campbell River kids, parents about staying safe in a social media world

For the most part, Jesse Miller sees many children as being tuned in when it comes to safety questions on the Internet and social media.

However, it’s an always changing landscape, so kids, along with their parents, need to stay on top of what is happening. This is Miller’s domain. He operates Mediated Reality, which provides social media education for businesses and schools, looks at online trends and offers consulting for social media issues. He has spoken at hundreds of schools across the country.

On Tuesday evening, at Ecole Willow Park Elementary in Campbell River, he spoke to a group of parents and listened to their concerns about children and the time kids spend at screens, whether it’s texting, gaming or posting on social media.

“That’s where some of the immersion concerns are coming from,” he said. “I can’t in good faith tell kids don’t go on the Internet…. We can’t stop the Internet from getting closer to our kids.”

Earlier in the day, he spoke to about 400 kids from three different schools about similar issues.

During the evening presentation, he outlined some of the trends developing but left much of the presentation open to parents to raise their main issues.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River School Board asking for better implementation of internet safety teachings

The world has changed dramatically, as Miller likes to reminds adults since they were young. It’s a world where Netflix sees not HBO as its main competitor but rather games like Fortnite, or a world where sexually explicit material can be accessed more easily through platforms like Snapchat or Instagram than through a Google search, or a world where kids can potentially earn money like professional athletes by becoming gaming stars.

“We grew up in a very different time,” he said.

As an example, he points out that in a few short years, the social media world has gone from one in which the message for parents was that Snapchat was the one app kids should never have to now where Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau have Snapchat accounts.

It’s also changed in a way where kids use screens at an ever-younger age, so Miller is speaking to younger kids, not just teens. In Campbell River, he spoke with students in grades 4 and 5, but he also does presentations for the youngest students.

“I never thought I’d do presentations for kids K though [Grade] 3,” he said.

At the same time, Miller warns parents from falling prey to headlines that add drama but not always a better understanding of real-world concerns. However, he does caution we are only now dealing with the youngest kids whose whole lives have been posted on social media from the time since they were babies, so it is too early to know what all the long-term impacts will be.

“We are starting to see emerging research of positive and negative impacts,” he said.

Miller also tells parents to be cautious of the information they, themselves, find online.

“You’re looking for good data. You’re not looking for the first thing that comes up on Google,” he said.

READ MORE: Netflix: ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

So much material is available in so many forms, and kids will be able to find it. The key, according to Miller, in creating a balance is to provide a non-judgmental environment where children know they can approach their parents about what they find online. He also encourages adults to think about their own behaviour, such as taking and posting their kids photos without asking, even habits such as texting and driving.

“Kids recognized everything that is happening in our homes,” he said.

Miller says sometimes he makes presentations after something bad has happened in a community, but he recommends people take a more preventative approach to getting informed.

“You don’t need a bad event to become educated,” he said.

Miller can be contacted at info@mediatedreality.com. He also does a podcast called The Kids Are Alright at www.tkaapodcast.com.

Previous story
Dog reunited with family 101 days after California wildfire
Next story
Vancouver measles outbreak prompts vaccine vigilance on Island

Just Posted

Families learn to navigate the perils of the Internet

Speaker talks to Campbell River kids, parents about staying safe in a social media world

‘Priceless’ hat stolen from Indigenous art store in Campbell River during break-in

Ernie Smith, co-owner of Awatin Aboriginal Art, looking for help in recovering stolen hat

Vancouver measles outbreak prompts vaccine vigilance on Island

No cases here yet, but Island health authorities push measles vaccinations - and not just for kids

BC Hydro increasing flow down Elk Falls to assist steelhead migration and spawning

Water flows within Elk Falls Canyon are increasing today to assist steelhead… Continue reading

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Most Read