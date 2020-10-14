Western Forest Products (WFP)Inc. announced that its Mid Island Forest Operation will be commencing fall pile burning program in Sayward this month. (Black Press media file photo)

Western Forest Products (WFP)Inc. announced that its Mid Island Forest Operation will be commencing fall pile burning program in Sayward this month. (Black Press media file photo)

Fall pile burning program to commence in Sayward

Western Forest Products has said the activity will continue till November

Western Forest Products (WFP)Inc. announced that its Mid Island Forest Operation will be commencing a fall pile burning program in Sayward this month.

In a notice, WFP said that the exact timing will depend on fire weather and atmospheric venting conditions. The activity is expected to continue until late November

Pile burning is carried out to increase the area where WFP plant trees and to reduce the fire fuel hazard in logged areas in a controllable fashion.

“WFP is obligated to reduce the fuel hazard near the Sayward Fire Protection District by regulation,” said WFP’s silviculture forester, Taisa Brown, in a notice issued by the company.

The Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation prescribes conditions under which this pile burning may be carried out. It considers venting, wind direction, wood moisture content, and piling age.

“The management objective is to eliminate any noticeable impact to air quality from this pile burning program for the residents of Sayward,” said the statement.

forestrySayward

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans
Next story
B.C. forest industry bought $7 billion worth goods and services from local suppliers: study

Just Posted

The study conducted for BC Council of Forest Industries found that more than 340 communities and 120 Indigenous Nations and organizations of all sizes benefited economically from the forest industry supply chain . (Black Press file photo)
B.C. forest industry bought $7 billion worth goods and services from local suppliers: study

On Vancouver Island, $1.2 billion worth of goods and services were purchased from 1,600 suppliers, most from Nanaimo and Campbell River

A pair of students take part in the Greenways Land Trust Junior Streamkeeper program last year. This year’s programs look a little different, but Greenways is happy to still be involved in the education of local children however they’re needed. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Greenways continues work with school groups in Campbell River despite pandemic

Environmental group has concerns with possible loss of volunteers, however

Michele Babchuk (BC NDP), Norm Facey (BC Liberal), Alexandra Morton (BC Green) and John Twigg (Conservative) took to the Tidemark Theatre stage Oct. 13 to introduce themselves to the communities they’re looking to represent and have their say on some of the questions that matter to local constituents. (Screenshot from Live Stream)
North Island candidates take the Tidemark stage for sole Campbell River forum

The seats of the theatre were empty, but many watched live on CR Mirror’s Facebook page

Jordan Holling was last seen in October, 2017. Campbell River RCMP are asking the public to contact them with information on the case. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP.
RCMP asking for information on Holling case on anniversary of disappearance

Holling disappeared in 2017

New roads recently constructed by Teal-Jones reaching the ridge line of the Fairy Creek watershed. A video produced by protesters, is a call to action to stop old-growth logging in B.C. Photo courtesy, T J Watt.
Vancouver Island old growth protesters release video highlighting B.C.’s ‘hypocrisy’

Video takes dig at province’s Super, Natural brand, contrasting it with logged old-growth areas

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

Most Read