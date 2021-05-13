Canada’s demo Hornet soars over the Strait of Georgia near Comox. The F-18 demo team is returning to the Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Sgt. Robert Bottrill/DND

F-18 flight demo team returning to Vancouver Island for spring training

The team will be in the Comox Valley area from May 16 to 24

  • May. 13, 2021 2:30 p.m.
The Canadian Forces CF-18 Demonstration Team will conduct its annual spring training at 19 Wing Comox from May 16 to 24.

During this period, the public can expect to see the CF-18 in the vicinity and are advised that there may be associated jet noise. These training flights are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times and are subject to weather and operational requirements.

Capt. Dan Deluce is the pilot for the 2021 season. After completing basic and second language training in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Deluce began flight training in 2012. Upon completion of phase II flight training at 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training School in Moose Jaw, he was selected to fly jet aircraft and continued training on the CT-155 Hawk where he would go on to receive his RCAF pilot’s wings.

Deluce has actively trained throughout Canada and the United States with the Hornet and has served on NORAD missions across Canada. In 2017 he also deployed to Romania as part of Operation Reassurance, Canada’s contribution to NATO enhanced air policing.

While the team is very excited to be returning for spring training in Comox, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they request that members of the public follow the public health measures recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the British Columbia Ministry of Health and do not come to 19 Wing to watch the practice.

This also includes any other traditional viewing areas around the base including Air Force Beach and Heritage Air Park. Members of the community are encouraged to follow along on the CF-18 Demo Team’s social media accounts for a look into the team’s spring training progress and for opportunities to connect virtually.

While in the Comox Valley, the team will be following provincial and federal health measures including wearing masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and will limit their movements in the community as much as possible.

All team members will have completed a COVID-19 test prior to departing for Comox.

