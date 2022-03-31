Extreme vandalism leads to public washroom closures in many city buildings

“These acts of vandalism are unacceptable and costly,” says Drew Hadfield, director of operations

Campbell River has been experiencing significant, repeated acts of vandalism in public washrooms, resulting in multiple washroom closures, the city announced.

Damage includes smashed toilets, sinks, and walls, destroyed hand dryers, graffiti, and items such as soap dispensers and baby change tables missing or ripped off walls.

“These acts of vandalism are unacceptable and costly,” says Drew Hadfield, director of operations. “Public washrooms are an essential community amenity, relied on by many.”

City staff are working to repair the severely damaged facilities. Due to supply chain issues, some replacement items have been delayed. The current status of public washrooms are as follows:

– Splashpark – all washrooms are open and in good repair.

– Robert Ostler Park – washrooms closed due to vandalism. A portable toilet is installed (non-accessible) and signs have been posed to indicate locations of nearby washrooms.

– Robron Park (parking lot off of Merecroft Road) – washrooms closed due to vandalism.

– Rotary Field House – washrooms closed due to vandalism. A portable washroom has been installed. Repairs are scheduled to be complete by April 11.

– Nunns Creek Park – washrooms closed due to vandalism. These facilities require a full rebuild. A portable toilet has been placed and is also subject to repeated vandalism.

– Ken Forde Boat Ramp, Simms Creek Lift Station, and pit toilets at Rotary Beach, Frank James Park, McIvor Lake, and Dick Murphy Park – currently in working order, but are frequently closed due to vandalism.

– Centennial Park – washrooms require repairs due to vandalism prior to pool opening.

– Pier Street – washroom open seasonally.

The Robron Fieldhouse vandalism alone has cost the City an estimated $10,000 in repairs, which includes the washrooms and the exterior of the building. The current washroom damage will cost an additional $7,000.

