A pair of bald eagles rest in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press File photo)

A pair of bald eagles rest in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press File photo)

Entangled Vancouver Island eagles fly free

Pair of eagles stuck in Bowser tree successfully untangled themselves prior to receiving assistance

A pair of eagles stuck in a tree successfully untangled themselves just as a north Island wildlife rescue organization was coming with assistance.

Gylaine Andersen, manager of wildlife rehabilitation for the Merville-based MARS – Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society – said they received a call on Sunday evening at a property in Bowser where a homeowner spotted two eagles entangled 25 feet up a tree.

“It was too dark to assess the situation, so we thought we’d come back with a bucket truck (Monday). However, in the morning the homeowner called after he looked outside and the eagles were gone.”

RELATED: Bald eagle dies after drowning near Campbell River despite rescue efforts

RELATED: VIDEO: Rescued eagle released back into the North Island

Members from MARS visited the property and couldn’t find any signs of the eagles, and Andersen suspects they may have fallen down from the tree, disentangled and flew away.

She explained during breeding and nesting season, male eagles can get into some pretty spectacular fights.

“They lock talons and sometimes they don’t unlock until they hit the ground – we get a lot of calls like this. In this case, it sounded like they were in a pretty bad spot. (One eagle) may have been bleeding with some puncture wounds to the legs and chest.”

She added sometimes during the fights, eagles can develop deep punctures and can even sustain serious injuries to their eyes and wings.

Generally, males are the ones to get into fights, but some female and male eagles will lock talons when they are mating or fighting over food.

Anderson said if anyone spots eagles stuck in a tree, to take photos and give the organization a call.

“Depending on the situation and if it’s safe to do, we will ask someone to approach the eagles. When a person approaches, they might disentangle themselves and fly away.”

This time of year until late spring/early summer is particularly busy for MARS as eagles begin laying their eggs and chicks will stay in the nest for quite some time compared to other birds due to their size.

For more information or to contact MARS, visit marswildliferescue.com or call 250-337-2021.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Busy holiday season for MARS

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
25 MLAs co-sign letter asking DFO to open mark selective Chinook fishery
Next story
NACI says AstraZeneca vaccine now recommended for use on seniors

Just Posted

Lawyer Jack Woodward will speak on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18 at 4 p.m.. Photo submitted
Video conference to discuss Indigenous rights and title in Canada

The Campbell River Mirror will be hosting Indigenous rights lawyer Jack Woodward… Continue reading

An adult Chinook salmon swims in Ship Creek in Anchorage in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
25 MLAs co-sign letter asking DFO to open mark selective Chinook fishery

Blaney, Singh, May and Johns among signatories to letter

A paintball “war” held at Miller Creek Recreation Site and recent vandalism at the popular campground has prompted a call for people to be more respectful of a public facility. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
‘Battle’ of Miller Creek leaves paint ball mess strewn all over recreation site

A popular provincial recreation site and campground has been consistently vandalized over… Continue reading

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court sets trial date set for Nuchatlaht First Nation’s historic land title case

The trail begins in March 2022 after the First Nation filed its case in 2017

The Strathcona Regional District has approved its financial plan for the coming year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD adopts 2021 financial plan

Two directors voted against budget, Anderson citing lack of consultation and info

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

A section of the Rotary Trail in Courtenay. Black Press file photo
Man attacked with hammer on popular Vancouver Island walking trail

“It’s disappointing, but it’s a nice place to walk - I see a lot of people (using the trail).”

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Medal found by metal detectors handed over to Chilliwack family of First World War nurse. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Metal detectors found war medal in field, researcher linked it to Chilliwack family

Most Read