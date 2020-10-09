RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Emergency crews attend fire near Highway 28

None injured in Thursday night incident

Emergency crews attended a fire on Thursday night near Highway 28.

Campbell River RCMP reported that the fire was in the forest behind the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church near the highway. Crews attended the scene at around 8 p.m. According to the RCMP, the fire was started at an encampment that was known to police. The encampment had a semi-permanent structure, but had been home to only two people.

Fortunately the residents were not injured, said Const. Maury Tyre. It is however a reminder of the safety concerns that can be posed with makeshift structures and encampments. In a situation such as this, not only was there a risk to the campers, but to the forest, nearby buildings if the fire spread, and to the people of the Campbell River Fire department who had to fight the fire in a very tricky location.

The investigation showed that the fire was in a homemade fireplace which spread to the surrounding structure. According to Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty, the fire consumed an area approximately 15 metres by 15 metres. Some propane cylinders were also in the fire, which caused additional safety concerns to firefighters.

“When trying to gain access to the area firefighters came across a few areas where barbed wire and fishing line was strung across the trails creating an additional dangerous situation for fire crews particularly in the dark,” Doherty added. “Fortunately there were no injuries.”

RELATED: Fire breaks out in Campbell River Walmart

Fire smouldering in a wall brings firefighters back to scene of Sunday night fire


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place
Next story
No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

Just Posted

Emergency crews attend fire near Highway 28

None injured in Thursday night incident

COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School

Potential exposure at the school occurred Sept. 28

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Vancouver Island MP’s proposal in support of veterans rejected by MPs in House of Commons

NDP MP and Veterans Critic Rachel Blaney had proposed that veterans be excused from CERB payments until they receive their disability benefits

SRD looks into splitting hearings covering OCP and rezoning amendments

Move would also allow directors to claim compensation for two meetings, where previously unable

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

Search and rescue crews extricate man who fell down deep crevasse on Vancouver Island

Difficult terrain made rescue tricky for Arrowsmith SAR team

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

Most Read