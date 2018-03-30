Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

An 80-year-old man is missing after travelling on a BC Ferries vessel last night.

A vehicle had been left on the car deck of a 9 p.m. sailing Thursday from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and ferry staff were unable to locate the owner on board, once the ship docked at Tsawwassen.

B.C. Ferries Executive Director of Public Affairs, Deborah Marshall, said B.C. Ferries then contacted Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) and Delta Police to begin a search for the man.

Marshall said they were able to confirm from reviewing the CCTV footage that the man purchased a ticket at the vehicle booth in Swartz Bay, but were unable to identify him in any other footage on board the ferry.

Marshall said there have been no reports that anyone on the sailing saw someone go overboard.

JRCC Captain, Stu Irvine, said they conducted a search in the water alongside the Coast Guard and Air Force. He said they used two planes in the search, a helicopter and a Buffalo search plane from 442 squadron in Comox, but did not find anything as of Friday morning.

The case has now been turned over to the Delta Police Force.

There have been instances in the past where passengers walk off the ferry and forget they drove on with a vehicle, Irvine said. Police will be investigating this further.

Marshall said Delta Police identified the man, who is believed to be from Victoria.

Delta Police released in a statement the characteristics of the missing man, he is Caucasian, has a heavy build, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 225 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair and he was wearing a grey sweater and dark grey/black pants.

Delta Police are asking ferry passengers or anyone who may have seen the man to contact them at 604-946-4411.

More to come.

