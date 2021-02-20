BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)

Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

A non-profit organization that brings agriculture into B.C. classrooms has launched a new multi-faceted educational tool about duck.

The Spotlight Series on Duck was released on Feb. 17 by BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC) which teaches high school students about duck farming, plus provides them with recipes and Jeopardy-style duck games.

“We’re excited to bring the Spotlight Series on Duck into our teaching kitchen at Maple Ridge secondary,” said chef instructor Trevor Randle, BCAITC’s chef. “It’s important to feature locally grown foods in our culinary arts program so students can relate the food they cook and work with to the importance of agriculture in our province.”

To bring the Spotlight Series on Duck alive, high school teaching kitchens across B.C. will receive Pekin Duck, donated by Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Chilliwack, this month. Pekin duck is a unique new ingredient for Take a Bite of BC’s culinary programs. Students will use it to create a variety of fresh, healthy, and culturally diverse school meals that celebrate our province’s diversity.

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. Pictured here are ground duck Asian lettuce wraps. (Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. Pictured here are ground duck Asian lettuce wraps. (Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)

“Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry’s donation to the Take a Bite of BC program will directly impact 6,784 Grade 11 and 12 culinary arts students and will also help influence an additional 59,000 students to eat locally grown dishes on a regular basis in school cafeterias,” said Pat Tonn, BCAITC executive director.

Here’s what the culinary arts students learn as part of the Spotlight Series on Duck:

• Activity: A curriculum-linked Jeopardy-style educational duck game accompanies the video about the duck story from farm to kitchen.

• Recipes: Students can fine-tune their culinary skills while making duck recipes like Ground Duck Asian Lettuce Wraps and Whole Roasted Duck.

• Grow BC: Students can explore Grow BC, an interactive GIS resource, to learn the story of ducks. From where and how ducks are farmed, this resource provides straightforward integration into class curriculum.

The new Spotlight Series on Duck compliments the existing Spotlight Series on Eggs, Cranberries, and Apples. The series can be used by schools and homeschools alike to educate students on B.C.’s incredible agriculture and food system. Find the series at www.bcaitc.ca, available for free download 24/7 for convenient online learning.

RELATED: Chilliwack boy cooks up award-winning dish in provincial Field to Fork competition

About BCAITC: BCAITC is a non-profit, charitable organization that works with educators to bring local agriculture to B.C.’s students. Together with farmers, teachers, and agriculture specialists, we teach students about the story of agriculture and food in B.C. To learn more about BCAITC, visit www.bcaitc.ca.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair
Next story
MOUHSS provides link to mental health services, or just a place to chat

Just Posted

Dr. Jennifer Kash, coordinator Leanne McIntee and nurse Amy Palumbo welcome people to the MOUHSS at Nunns Creek Park on July 10, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
MOUHSS provides link to mental health services, or just a place to chat

Pandemic has had mental health effect on everyone in community

Positive COVID-19 tests have been confirmed for Carihi High School (file photo)
Positive COVID-19 tests confirmed at Campbell River high school

Third positives for school since beginning of school year

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation has administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to its membership, six weeks after the first round of vaccinations. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Remote west Vancouver Island First Nation completes second round of COVID-19 vaccines

All members of Ehattesaht First Nation received the second dose, six weeks after the first

This year’s Snowarama ride has been cancelled, but North Island Snowmobile Association riders are still having a good year. Photo submitted
North Island Snowmobile Association sees more riders despite COVID-19

Riders should ensure they are prepared for backcountry conditions before venturing out

Nadia Rieger restocks some of the art supplies at the Crows Nest Artist Collective. Their move to stocking more art supplies over the course of the pandemic was a response to increased demand, which she thinks shows people have been turning to creating art to cope with mental health struggles due to lockdowns and restrictions on other activities. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Using art to conquer COVID blues

It seems people have been turning to their creative sides to stay mentally and emotionally healthy

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Firefighters were on scene at Extension Ridge Trail in Nanaimo Feb. 19, in order to conduct a rope rescue after a six-month-old puppy fell down a crevice. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island firefighters descend into ‘Abyss’ to rescue six-month-old pup

Puppy dropped down 10 metres at fissure at Extension Ridge Trail, says Nanaimo fire chief

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

Steven James Houting was sentenced Friday, Feb. 19, in provincial court in Nanaimo, for sexual interference and possession of child pornography. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

Steven James Houting also found with over 12,000 items of child pornography

Most Read