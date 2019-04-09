Early bird registration on for 10th Annual Upper Island Safety Conference

The 10th Annual Upper Island Safety Conference (UIS) is now open for registration with early bird discounts and savings of over $150, ending April 13.

This exciting three-day conference (third day optional with post-conference training sessions) takes place at the Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex on May 27-29.

The UIS Conference and Trade Show Exhibition features 15 educational sessions, two keynote speakers, three post-conference training sessions, and 25 exhibitor booths. From the most experienced safety professional to new safety committee members, more than 250 delegates from Western Canada are expected to attend.

“Many thanks to the community and our sponsors for their continued support as we couldn’t host this event without them. Big thanks to our Platinum Sponsor – Work Safe BC; Gold Sponsors – Western Forest Products Inc., Guillevin International Co. and British Columbia Employers’ Advisers Office; and Silver Sponsor – Anchor Inn & Suites“ said Strathcona Gardens program coordinator Craig Robertson. “We’ve got some great vendors showcasing leading occupational safety and health products, information technologies and training with room for a few more. Vendors will receive a 10’ x 10’ booth area to promote their business & services at the conference.”

The event is presented by the Strathcona Regional District. To register for North Vancouver Island’s premier conference on safety, view the program guide or for more information on becoming a vendor, visit www.upperislandsafetyconference.ca.