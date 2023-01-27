Roby Clement, co-owner of Duncan’s Goldstone Consignment Boutique, said she feels disappointed and violated after the store was broken into twice on consecutive nights this week. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Roby Clement, co-owner of Duncan’s Goldstone Consignment Boutique, said she feels disappointed and violated after the store was broken into twice on consecutive nights this week. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Duncan shop broken into twice on consecutive nights

Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Goldstone Consignment Boutique

Goldstone Consignment Boutique, on the corner of Canada Avenue and Kenneth Street, was broken into twice on consecutive nights this week, with the culprits getting away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Roby Clement, who co-owns the store with Amy Caine, said two people were spotted working hard to break through the large front window of the business at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with glass spreading through the store when they finally succeeded.

She said they snatched and grabbed up to 10 rings, worth thousands of dollars, and articles of clothing that were just inside the window before fleeing the scene.

RELATED STORY: DUNCAN’S GOLD SILVER GUY LOCATION BROKEN INTO

Then, at about 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the glass front door of the business was smashed in and the culprits once again grabbed quickly for what was just inside the door, which included a whole linen line worth about $1,000 and a $475 leather jacket.

Clement said the neighbour who spotted the two suspects breaking through the front window on Wednesday morning also saw the door being smashed in on Thursday morning and recognized the culprit as one of the ones involved with the break in the previous morning.

“This is the first time this has happened in the year and half that we have been at this location,” she said.

“I’m shocked and scared and afraid to go to sleep at night because I might receive another call about another break in at the store. We’re very disappointed and feel violated. We put our heart and soul into this business.”

RELATED STORY: OWNER FED UP AFTER DOWNTOWN DUNCAN JEWELRY STORE BROKEN INTO – AGAIN

Clement said the store has no roll-up metal shutters or metal bars on its doors and windows as some other downtown businesses have resorted to after being broken into, but it’s something she’s considering bringing up with the landlord.

She said the store has insurance, but she and Caine have yet to decide whether it’s worth making a claim considering the deductible they will have to pay, as well as the increased insurance rates.

While the door was fixed quickly, Clement said the window has been temporarily boarded up.

“We’ve had almost no traffic coming through today [Thursday] because everyone thinks we’re gone,” she said.

“While this is scary and sad, we have no thought of moving anywhere else. We love this location.”

The RCMP are investigating the break ins.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. confirms extended overnight closures for 2 rural Vancouver Island emergency rooms
Next story
‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

Just Posted

Paramedic-assisted calls for drug poisoning and overdoses in Campbell River since 2016. Graphic by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror, data from BCEHS
Campbell River sees over 500 paramedic-assisted drug poisoning or overdose calls in 2022

The Carihi High Tyees and the Timberline Wolves squared off in the opening game of the Carihi High Basketball tournament Jan. 26. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi High, Timberline renew acquaintances as Carihi High basketball tournament starts

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
State of local emergency extended at mudslide site

A weekly organics waste collection program will be starting this spring for households currently receiving municipal curbside collection. Black Press File Photo
Kitchen bins to be delivered to eligible households ahead of organic waste collection service