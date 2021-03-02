Duncan homicide victim was 17 years old

The victim of the homicide on Cowichan Lake Road early Monday morning was 17 years old, and was stabbed in the incident. (File photo)

The victim of the homicide on Cowichan Lake Road Monday morning has been identified as a 17-year-old.

The RCMP have also released the fact that the youth was stabbed, and that the suspected attacker has been released from custody at this time without conditions.

“For many in the community the thought of a 17-year-old being stabbed to death is incomprehensible,” says North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment’s commander Inspector Chris Bear.

“Investigators, Victims Service workers and grief counsellors have been contacted, and are working with those most affected by this tragic incident.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau, a spokesman for the Vancouver Island RCMP, said the North Cowichan/Duncan general investigation section continues to work closely with the forensic identification section, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and the B.C. Coroners Service to further the investigation and complete priority tasks.

“After consultation with Crown Counsel, the suspect has since been released from custody without conditions.,” he said.

“As charges have not yet been sworn, the identity of the suspect will not be disclosed.”

Investigators are continuing to speak with witnesses in this incident, and are requesting that anyone who may have been a witness, or have information about this incident, to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Crime