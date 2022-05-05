Duncan’s Gerald Long won the $1-Million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022. (BCLC photo)

Duncan’s Gerald Long won the $1-Million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022. (BCLC photo)

Duncan gambler closes eyes and becomes a millionaire

Lotto Max win ‘a dream’ for Gerald Long

Duncan’s Gerald Long closed his eyes, poked at his phone and became a millionaire.

If only it were that easy for the rest of us!

Long came away with a $1-million Maxmillions prize from the April 15, 2022 Lotto Max draw after breaking from his standard routine and choosing an extra line of numbers when he bought his ticket at PlayNow.com. How he chose those numbers is unique.

“I was picking my regular numbers and then I decided to add an extra line by physically closing my eyes and picking random numbers off of the keypad on my phone,” he recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. I had to do a double take!”

Long had been at his cousin’s house over the Easter weekend when he discovered he won. His wife was equally shocked.

“She couldn’t believe it,” he said. His children couldn’t believe it either.

“Everyone was in complete shock,” Long said, adding he is looking forward to planning a family trip with some of the prize and will take his time deciding what to do with the rest.

“It’s a dream really,” he said.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Players can purchase tickets at lottery retailers or at PlayNow.com.

cowichan valleyLottery

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP say piano teacher may have assaulted multiple students
Next story
B.C.’s anti-racism legislation could hold real power, if done right: advocates

Just Posted

Two projects for Blenkin Memorial Park on Quadra Island are on their way. Photo courtesy Google Streetview
Quadra Island disc golf, bike park supported by Strathcona Regional District

Cortes Islanders Kai Harvey and Mike Moore are mapping and measuring big trees in an attempt to save them from being logged by Mosaic Forest Management. Harvey spoke at the event on April 20. (Rochelle Baker/National Observer)
Cortes Islanders hold community meeting in light of logging plans

Campbell River and District General hospital.
Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District board supports long term care facility in Campbell River

Community Action Team Coordinator and community consulting firm owner Gwen Donaldson is running in the October 2022 Campbell River municipal election. Photo contributed
Gwen Donaldson aims to add a new voice to Campbell River City Council in 2022