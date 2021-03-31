Drug bust in Duncan leads to ‘substantial seizure’

Fentanyl believed to be among substances found by RCMP and CFSEU-BC

A drug bust on Government Street in Duncan on Tuesday, March 30, led to a “substantial seizure” according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. (File photo)

Police believe that a drug bust in Duncan on Tuesday, March 30 will have an impact on the illegal drug trade and traffickers across Vancouver Island.

Two residences in a complex on Government Street were raided by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. and the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, and various drugs, firearms, cell phones, evidence of trafficking, and “a substantial amoung of currency” were seized. Investigators are currently cataloguing the evidence, which is believed to include fentanyl.

“This is a very positive outcome and a substantial seizure,” said North Cowichan/Duncan detachment commander Insp. Chris Bear. “With the ongoing opioid crisis in our communities, targeting those dealing the drugs has become a priority. By working with specialized partners, like CFSEU-BC, in an effort to identify and target dealers, we can remove these deadly drugs from our streets and on Vancouver Island.”

Three suspects were arrested, and two remain in custody. No charges have been approved, so names have not been released.

Despite the fact that several marked police cars and multiple uniformed officers were on the scene during the bust, people continued to try to contact the residences, in what investigators believed were attempts to buy illegal drugs.

CFSEU-BC, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and City of Duncan bylaw officers are continuing to investigate the site of the bust.

“Organized crime, the illegal drug trade, and the individuals and groups associated have a presence throughout the province,” said CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny. “Vancouver Island is no exception. The CFSEU-BC works tirelessly to support our policing partners in fulfilling its mandate to disrupt, suppress, investigate and prosecute those individuals that present the greatest risk to public safety.”

