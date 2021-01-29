VIDEO: Driver that crashed into Campbell River business had five times legal blood alcohol limit

A man with a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit who crashed into the Adam’s Tarp and Tool Jan. 9 is facing potential criminal charges.
On Jan. 9 at approximately 7:45 p.m. a newer model white compact car smashed into Adam’s Tarp and Tool. Campbell River RCMP attended and conducted an impaired driving investigation with the 26-year-old male driver, who was not the owner of the vehicle. The man was found to have a blood alcohol content over five times the legal limit, Campbell River RCMP media relations office Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release.
Police are recommending criminal charges related to Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle.
If you have information regarding criminal activity, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. In an emergency please call 911.
