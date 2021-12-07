Downtown Campbell River struck by another power outage

Outage affecting over 2,000 units under investigation

A power outage reported Dec. 7 around 12:30 pm is affecting 2,140 units, many of which are in downtown Campbell River.

Campbell River is being affected by another large power outage.

An outage reported by BC Hydro on Dec. 7 at 12:32 pm is affecting 2,140 units west of Crow Road. It appears areas of downtown Campbell River are affected.

BC Hydro crews are still working to repair outages reported Dec. 6, including one affecting 734 units north of Hewitt Road and west of Timber Bay Road.

READ ALSO: Up to 25 cm of snow predicted for central and northern B.C. through to Wednesday


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
