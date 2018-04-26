Do you know a Campbell River teacher who deserves recognition?

Do you know a teacher who has made a difference? Nominations are open now for the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, which may be your chance to have them recognized. Black Press File Photo

Has one particular teacher in our community had a lasting positive impact on your life? Would you like to say “thanks” for that?

Well, nominations are now open for the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, which may just be your chance to do so.

The awards, according to the government release on the nomination period, are “an opportunity to recognize the enormous contributions of education professionals who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia.”

“We hope community members throughout B.C. will take the time to nominate education professionals who have made a positive difference in their own lives, or those of their children or grandchildren,” says Minister of Education Rob Fleming. “Highly skilled and innovative teachers, administrators, principals, vice-principals and support workers – who operate school buses safely, help our kids read and keep schools clean and well maintained – deserve acknowledgement for their dedication to helping students succeed.”

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education honours the achievements of public, independent and First Nations school-system teachers, principals, vice-principals, administrators and support staff, the release says. Awards will be given out in nine categories, ranging from community engagement to Indigenous education, diversity and inclusion to technology and innovation, including recognizing the contribution of those new to education with the Outstanding New Teacher award for those with up to five years of teaching experience.

Nominations will be accepted until June 18, 2018. A shortlist will then be compiled and announced in late August with the finalists invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5.

Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning they’d like to take on as well as a $2,000 contribution to their school community.