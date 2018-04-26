Do you know a teacher who has made a difference? Nominations are open now for the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, which may be your chance to have them recognized. Black Press File Photo

Do you know a Campbell River teacher who deserves recognition?

Nominations now open for the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Has one particular teacher in our community had a lasting positive impact on your life? Would you like to say “thanks” for that?

Well, nominations are now open for the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, which may just be your chance to do so.

The awards, according to the government release on the nomination period, are “an opportunity to recognize the enormous contributions of education professionals who go above and beyond to make life better for students in British Columbia.”

“We hope community members throughout B.C. will take the time to nominate education professionals who have made a positive difference in their own lives, or those of their children or grandchildren,” says Minister of Education Rob Fleming. “Highly skilled and innovative teachers, administrators, principals, vice-principals and support workers – who operate school buses safely, help our kids read and keep schools clean and well maintained – deserve acknowledgement for their dedication to helping students succeed.”

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education honours the achievements of public, independent and First Nations school-system teachers, principals, vice-principals, administrators and support staff, the release says. Awards will be given out in nine categories, ranging from community engagement to Indigenous education, diversity and inclusion to technology and innovation, including recognizing the contribution of those new to education with the Outstanding New Teacher award for those with up to five years of teaching experience.

Nominations will be accepted until June 18, 2018. A shortlist will then be compiled and announced in late August with the finalists invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5.

Winners will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning they’d like to take on as well as a $2,000 contribution to their school community.

Find out more about the nomination process here.

Previous story
Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.
Next story
Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Just Posted

Strathcona Community Health Network launches wide-reaching, in-depth housing study

Before the housing crisis can be dealt with, we have to know the reasons behind it, says coordinator

Saratoga Speedway celebrates its 50th opening night of racing May 5

In 1968 the central Vancouver Island communities and business came together to… Continue reading

A true beauty of a performance

Standing room only at Carihi’s Beauty and the Beast

City of Campbell River encouraged to make electric vehicle charging stations mandatory

Letter to council from various groups says bylaws should be amended to require charging stations

Parents show up to continue discussions about SOGI123 in Campbell River

Parents once again made presentations concerning the implementation of the government-mandated Sexual… Continue reading

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Most Read