The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

CRIME

Dispute between 2 neighbours turns deadly in Surrey; suspect in custody

Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, ID’d by the homicide team

An “isolated incident between two neighbours” turned deadly in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Thursday that Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, died in the dispute.

“At this time, no charges have been laid and the suspect remains in custody.”

The homicide investigation team isn’t saying if a weapon was used.

The altercation between two men happened in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue, a block west of École Woodward Hill, just before 2 p.m.

At the home, officers found an adult male in medical distress, and he died on scene.

“Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Nothing about us without us’: Northern premiers address Arctic Circle forum
Next story
Vancouver Island vet clinic closing ER services due to staff shortages

Just Posted

Volunteers show off their matching Women for Women socks. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn
Women for women run trying out new course this year

Gwen Donaldson from the Campbell River Community Action Team speaks about how the Toxic Drug Crisis has affected the community. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River groups want more resources from province to deal with drug toxicity crisis

Campbell River RCMP have released these surveillance photos in the hopes of identifying the man or truck pictured. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP looking for suspect in culvert pipe theft

Craig Gillis is running to be a trustee for the Campbell River School District. Photo supplied
Long-time educator Craig Gillis vying for school board seat