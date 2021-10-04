Public Safety Canada says the Canadian Red Cross is also planning to send up to 20 medical professionals, some with intensive care experience, to augment or relieve staff working in Alberta’s hospitals. (Photo from Black Press)

Public Safety Canada says the Canadian Red Cross is also planning to send up to 20 medical professionals, some with intensive care experience, to augment or relieve staff working in Alberta’s hospitals. (Photo from Black Press)

Defence minister sends in military nurse unit to help Alberta battle COVID

Canadian Red Cross is also planning to send up to 20 medical professionals to Alberta

A military contingent is expected to be in position today to decide where to deploy eight critical care nurses who will help Alberta fight COVID-19.

Public Safety Canada says the Canadian Red Cross is also planning to send up to 20 medical professionals, some with intensive care experience, to augment or relieve staff working in Alberta’s hospitals.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canadian Armed Forces members will use their experience to help Alberta battle the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Operation LASER is the Canadian Armed Forces’ response to COVID-19.

Sajjan says that since the beginning of the pandemic, the military has responded to more than 65 requests for assistance from provincial or federal partners.

Newfoundland and Labrador is also sending a medical team of five or six intensive care staff to work in Alberta’s northern oil hub city of Fort McMurray.

Alberta’s health delivery agency has seen over 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for weeks, and has had to scramble and reassign staff to handle the surge of intensive care patients.

Premier Jason Kenney announced last week that his government was finalizing the deal for outside support from the military.

“I know that Alberta health-care workers will be grateful for the helping hand and that all Albertans are thankful for any assistance at this challenging time,” Kenney said Thursday in Calgary.

Some of those health-care workers have called on Kenney to do more.

Intensive care physicians, emergency ward doctors, the executive of the Alberta Medical Association and the Canadian Medical Association have called for a swift lockdown to reverse the tide of COVID-19 patients.

Kenney has said he wants to see if recent health measures including a mask mandate, gathering restrictions and a form of vaccine passport boost vaccination rates.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Newfoundland sends team to help Alberta battle COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. school renamed from racist figure in reconciliation ceremony
Next story
Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Just Posted

Angus Allchin takes on a Kerry Park Islanders player in a face-off during Friday’s game. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Islanders, Kraken no match for Storm over the weekend

Olivia (left) and Lori Zacharias release some sea stars into the harbour. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Discovery Passage Aquarium ends season with annual Release Day Party

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack. Photo Supplied
Seven-month-old puppy needs your help after suffering broken jaw in dog attack

Beth (front) and Ada Vanderveen get some stickers from Warren Wilson at the Homalco Station at Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week draws crowd despite rain