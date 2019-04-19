Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

At least one person was rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance after a deck collapsed during a celebration in Langley on Friday afternoon.

At about 5:40 p.m., a deck collapsed at an Aldergrove-area home in the 5800 block of 268th Street, where a celebration with more than 100 people was underway, said Cpl. Craig van Herk, a spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

It’s unknown right now how many people were on the deck when it collapsed, but van Herk said one injured victim was placed in an Air Ambulance, one has been taken to hospital by ground ambulance, and more ambulances were on scene to help with other injuries.

Langley RCMP, Township firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics were tending to the injured.

There were multiple 9-1-1 calls in the wake of the collapse and first responders rushed to the home, van Herk said.

There’s no indication yet why the deck collapsed.

“First and foremost, everyone on scene is trying to look after the people side of things,” van Herk said.

Investigators will look into questions of the cause after the injured are seen to, van Herk said.

