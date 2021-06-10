A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Death reported in fire on Vancouver Island reserve Thursday morning

The victim is believed to be a man in his early 20s

At least one young woman is believed to have died in a house fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning.

The Mill Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 a.m., finding a house on Thunder Road, across from the band office, in flames. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

Neighbours said the house belonged to an elder, Tom Harry, but the victim of the fire is said to be a woman in her early 20s.

A spokesperson with the BC Coronor’s Service confirmed his office is gathering information but couldn’t provide details.

More information as it becomes available.


Death reported in fire on Vancouver Island reserve Thursday morning

The victim is believed to be a man in his early 20s
