Death reported in fire on Vancouver Island reserve Thursday morning

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

At least one young woman is believed to have died in a house fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning.

The Mill Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 a.m., finding a house on Thunder Road, across from the band office, in flames. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

Neighbours said the house belonged to an elder, Tom Harry, but the victim of the fire is said to be a woman in her early 20s.

A spokesperson with the BC Coronor’s Service confirmed his office is gathering information but couldn’t provide details.

More information as it becomes available.



