Delays up to 30 minutes expected between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5

Delays can be expected along Highway 19 near the Sayward intersection due to danger tree removal work.

Mainroad Contracting issued a notice stating that work is scheduled for June 4th and June 5th, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Drivers can expect up to 30- minute delays and are advised to slow down and drive with caution and to be mindful of the crew.

To report any issues along the highway, Mainroad’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-877-215-7122.

