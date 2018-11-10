Cyclist killed in Port Alberni

Teenage boy succumbed to injuries the morning after collision with vehicle

A cyclist hit by a cube van on 10th Avenue and Dunbar Street in Port Alberni on Friday, Nov. 9 has died from his injuries.

Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance received a call at 6:22 p.m. Friday that a vehicle and cyclist had collided at the intersection of Dunbar Street and 10th Avenue for a report of a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle. A 15-year-old male cyclist had suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police. The intersection was closed for several hours as police conducted a collision analysis.

“Tragically, the young man succumbed to his injuries and died the following day,” an RCMP spokesperson said.

The BC Coroners Service is now involved in the investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Richard Franklin chosen as new chair for Campbell River’s board of education
Next story
Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

Just Posted

Richard Franklin chosen as new chair for Campbell River’s board of education

John Kerr will serve as vice-chair on the board through the next year

SUV smashes into building in Campbell River

Driver ‘hit the gas instead of the brake,’ causing damage but no injuries

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen in Campbell River

Theft a bitter reminder of brother’s unsolved 2011 murder, says Cassie Britnell

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Cyclist killed in Port Alberni

Teenage boy succumbed to injuries the morning after collision with vehicle

Vancouver Island restaurant owner sentenced for sexual interference with a minor

Talal El Bakkar sentenced in Nanaimo court to nine months’ jail time

Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

With increasing rent on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, welfare rates would leave less than $6 a week for participants in the adcovacy challenge

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Most Read