Curtailment possible at Western Forest Products’ Chemainus sawmill next week

A forklift operator stacks packaged lumber in the Western Forest Products Chemainus sawmill yard. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Operations at Western Forest Products’ Chemainus sawmill could be curtailed soon due to log supply challenges.

Babita Khunkhun, senior director of communications for WFP, noted it may be necessary to start the curtailment sometime next week.

“We are working hard to secure logs in order to continue operating,” Khunkhun added. “Harvesting levels are seasonal based on weather conditions and winter weather typically challenges log availability at this time of year.”

Some operations will continue as long as there is inventory, along with critical maintenance activities.

A curtailment at the mill would affect more than 160 employees.

