Curbside yard waste collection wraps up end of November in Campbell River

The City of Campbell River is reminding people that curbside yard waste collection wraps up the last week of November.

After that, until curbside collection begins again the first week in March, residents will need to take their yard waste to the Yard Waste Drop-off Centre – west of the Inland Highway off Willis Road, past the Shell Station – from Friday to Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (the centre is closed Wednesday and Thursday).

The city is also reminding people there is no charge for City of Campbell River residents to drop yard waste material at this site.

The Campbell River Waste Management Centre at 6700 Argonaut Road accepts yard waste that requires chipping for a fee ($6 for less than 100 kilograms or $65/tonne).

Weekly curbside yard waste collection will begin again in spring – available the same day as residential garbage and recycling collection.

Important how-to tips for yard waste curbside collection

· Place yard waste in a rigid, lidded container no larger than 80L each (maximum weight 20kg/44lbs).

· Container must be clearly marked Yard Waste.

· Branches and prunings must be tied in secure bundles measuring maximum 90cm (36 inches) long and 60cm (24 inches) wide. Individual branches must not exceed 7.5cm (3 inches) in diameter.

· Unlimited amounts of yard waste are accepted.

· Yard waste can no longer be picked up in plastic bags, even if they are marked biodegradable; paper bags are still accepted.

For more information on the City’s curbside collection program head to campbellriver.ca.city-services and look for “Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste.”

Or just click here.

