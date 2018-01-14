Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

A British Columbia judge was wrong to throw out findings of guilt against a pair of accused terrorist sympathizers who planted what they thought were pressure-cooker bombs on the lawn of the provincial legislature, the Crown says.

In documents filed in B.C.’s Court of Appeal, the Crown says Justice Catherine Bruce of the B.C. Supreme Court had no basis to conclude the RCMP manipulated John Nuttall and Amanda Korody into plotting to kill dozens of innocent people and first responders on Canada Day in 2013.

A months-long jury trial ended in June 2015 when Nuttall and Korody were found guilty of conspiring to commit murder, possessing an explosive substance and placing an explosive in a public place, all on behalf of a terrorist group.

READ: Video shows B.C. couple discussing attack

The convictions were put on hold until a year later, when Bruce ruled the pair had been entrapped by police, who she said used trickery, deceit and veiled threats to engineer the bomb plot.

The Crown is appealing the ruling and proceedings are scheduled to begin Monday.

The Crown says in arguments filed with the court that Nuttall and Korody were completely responsible for crafting and carrying out the plan and the undercover RCMP operation did not qualify as either manipulative or an abuse of process.

“Mr. Nuttall and Ms. Korody eagerly conspired to build improvised explosive devices and detonate them in a public space during a national holiday … as an act of ‘jihad,’ to ‘strike terror’ in the hearts of Canadian ‘infidels,’ ” the document says.

“An average person, standing in their shoes, would never have done so.”

Lawyers for Nuttall and Korody say in their arguments that there is no reason to reverse the stays of proceedings.

They say in a court document that the couple feared they would be killed by the shadowy terrorist group they believed they were involved with if they didn’t follow through with the bomb plot.

The document also says police provided Nuttall, who had converted to Islam alongside his wife, with improper spiritual advice that deflected his qualms about whether terrorism was compatible with his new faith.

“The targets were confused recent converts to Islam, were unemployed, survived on social assistance, and were methadone-dependent, recovering heroin addicts with very few people in their lives, either friends or family,” the respondents’ argument says.

The Crown’s appeal also alleges Bruce inappropriately dismissed two of four criminal charges.

In one allegation, Bruce found the charge of facilitating a terrorist activity did not apply because the defendants were already accused of being the alleged masterminds, so to be tried for both organizing and helping with the plot could result in double punishment.

Nuttall and Korody’s lawyers say the judge’s decision was correct.

— Follow @gwomand on Twitter

Geordon Omand, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

Just Posted

City of Campbell River wants its share of cannabis tax money

City forecasts increase costs due to marijuana legalization, needs money to deal with those

Habitat for Humanity gets final approvals for the rest of Hilchey complex

Now they just need families to move into them – and money to finish them up

Do something about homelessness: join Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society is hosting the Coldest… Continue reading

City of Campbell River to consider donating land for ambitious affordable housing solution

AVIHS: ‘Municipal governments are trying to do this on their own, but it’s impossible’

Campbell River Storm hoping to host 2019 provincial championships

City hopes to welcome the best of the best in Jr. B hockey to the Brindy next April

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Crown wants convictions for B.C. pair earlier accused of terror-related crimes

Duo had been accused of plotting explosions at in Victoria in 2013

BC snow bike pioneer looks to repeat as X Games gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Supreme Court case could lead to First Nations role in law-making

The government says more consultation while making laws is too onerous

BC Company donates world’s fastest log car to sell for veterans

The world’s fastest log car will be go to the highest bidder at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Heavy fog blankets B.C.’s south coast

Metro Vancouver, Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island under fog advisory

UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP investigating after man shot and killed

Shooting appears to have been a targeted incident, according to police

B.C. woman caught up in Hawaii false missile alarm

Renee Wasylyk was vacationing in Hawaii when she received a message of an incoming missile

Most Read