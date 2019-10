Electric scooter was last seen outside of Campbell River Wal-Mart on Oct. 2

Crime Stoppers is asking for tips relating to a stolen electric scooter that may look similar to the one in this photo. Photo by Campbell River Crime Stoppers

Campbell River Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in finding a stolen scooter.

The scooter was stolen from just outside of Wal-Mart on Oct. 2.

It’s described as a black 2018 Phoenix 72 Volt electric scooter with VIN#-192821807186237.

Crime Stoppers is asking for any tips that could lead to finding the scooter, suspect or suspects, or any information that could assist with the investigation. If you have a tip, you can call 1-800-222-8477.