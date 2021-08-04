Crew battling small wildfire in Chemainus River Provincial Park

Crews are working to knock down 0.3 hectare blaze between Chemainus and Cowichan Lake

A wildfire has broken out in the Chemainus River Provincial Park in the backcountry between Chemainus and Lake Cowichan near Big Sicker Mountain.

The fire was reported to the B.C. Wildfire Service just before noon on August 4. As of 2:30 pm, the fire is 0.3 hectares in size.

B.C. Wildfire Service has an officer, an initial attack crew and a helicopter fighting the fire. They are also being supported by the North Cowichan Fire Department.

There is no word on how the fire started, but there is no threat to structures at this time. The B.C. Wildfire Service requested that the public visit the B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard for more information.