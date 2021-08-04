Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan ��� Western News)

Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan ��� Western News)

Crew battling small wildfire in Chemainus River Provincial Park

Crews are working to knock down 0.3 hectare blaze between Chemainus and Cowichan Lake

A wildfire has broken out in the Chemainus River Provincial Park in the backcountry between Chemainus and Lake Cowichan near Big Sicker Mountain.

The fire was reported to the B.C. Wildfire Service just before noon on August 4. As of 2:30 pm, the fire is 0.3 hectares in size.

B.C. Wildfire Service has an officer, an initial attack crew and a helicopter fighting the fire. They are also being supported by the North Cowichan Fire Department.

There is no word on how the fire started, but there is no threat to structures at this time. The B.C. Wildfire Service requested that the public visit the B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard for more information.

Previous story
Amid suspicions over animal welfare, BC SPCA points to gaps in accountability
Next story
SRD votes to create report on connecting West Coast and North Coast residents with Campbell River

Just Posted

Many residents of Tahsis do not feel comfortable driving along the route to Campbell River, especially in winter. (Google Maps)
SRD votes to create report on connecting West Coast and North Coast residents with Campbell River

Geoff Goodship was contacted earlier this year by a man who had acquired his father’s First World War soldier’s uniform. Submitted photo
Campbell River man to be reunited with father’s 104-year-old First World War uniform

The Centennial Pool change house will be upgraded to improve its accessibility using one of two designs being considered. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
City launches survey on competing Centennial Pool change house designs

Cory Cliffe (right) with niece Lyric John-Cliffe by the Campbell River Estuary. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
Local Indigenous environmental stewardship leader giving talk Thursday