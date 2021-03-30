FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world U.S. study

The two vaccines available since December — Pfizer and Moderna — were highly effective at 90% after two doses,

The U.S. government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies.

The two vaccines available since December — Pfizer and Moderna — were highly effective at 90% after two doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. In testing, the vaccines were about 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.

“This is very reassuring news,” said the CDC’s Mark Thompson, the study’s lead author. “We have a vaccine that’s working very well.”

The study is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working beyond the drugmakers’ initial experiments. Results can sometimes change when vaccines are used in larger, more diverse populations outside studies.

With nearly 4,000 participants from six states, the study focused on health care workers, first responders and other front-line workers who had first priority for the shots because they are at higher risk. They were given nasal swab test kits to use every week to check for signs of a coronavirus infection.

“The evidence base for (currently available) COVID-19 vaccines is already strong, and continues to mount ever higher with studies like this one,” said David Holtgrave, dean of the University at Albany’s School of Public Health, in an email.

The study included roughly 2,500 volunteers who had completed two vaccine doses, about 500 who got one dose and about 1,000 who did not get vaccinated between mid-December and mid-March.

The researchers counted 205 infections, with 161 of them in the unvaccinated group. Of the remaining 44, the CDC said 33 of them were in people apparently infected within two weeks of a shot. Experts say it takes two weeks before a dose takes full effect.

No one died, and only two were hospitalized. Thompson did not say whether the people hospitalized were vaccinated or not.

Besides the 90% figure for two doses, the study found it was 80% effective for participants two weeks or more after a first dose.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the study’s findings “tremendously encouraging.”

“Our national vaccination efforts are working,” she said during a White House press briefing Monday. She added that over 93 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose and over 51 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Different researchers have tried to look at how the vaccines have performed in real-life conditions, including work done in Israel and the United Kingdom, and a U.S. study of Mayo Clinic patients.

Unlike the Mayo study, which focused on hospitalization and death, the CDC study looked for any infection — including infections that never resulted in symptoms, or were detected before people started feeling sick.

About two-thirds of the vaccinations in the study were Pfizer shots, one-third were Moderna and five people got the newest single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson. The study was done in Miami; Duluth, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Temple, Texas; Salt Lake City; and Phoenix and other areas in Arizona.

Moderna, meanwhile, announced Monday that it had shipped its 100 millionth dose to the U.S. government, meeting its pledge to supply that amount by the end of March. The company said it expects to meet its next deadlines, of delivering another 100 million doses by the end of May and its final 100 million by the end of July.

READ MORE: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three suspects arrested at gunpoint, drugs seized in ‘volatile’ incident in Nanaimo
Next story
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

Just Posted

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex, Community Centre suspend adult group physical activities

Following provincial health order issued due to COVID-19 spike

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Visitors walk through the Mitlenatch Island flower meadow.
Fundraiser and online trivia night in support of Mitlenatch Island

Join ‘For The Birds’ on April 14, 2021 – a fun online… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP are again reminding people to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP respond to two ‘unnerving’ impaired driving calls in the past week

The level of intoxication of both drivers shows an extremely cavalier attitude to the value of life

Island Health is warning parents that more COVID-19 exposures are expected in schools in the coming weeks. (Black Press Media file photo)
More school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

More cases at social events means more children exposed

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child was transported to hospital March 24 with life-threatening injuries

Three suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint after the driver of a Honda Accord drove the car toward RCMP officers in an attempt to flee arrest Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)
Three suspects arrested at gunpoint, drugs seized in ‘volatile’ incident in Nanaimo

Suspects face multiple charges after incident on logging road Saturday morning

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

A tree that was blown over on Sunday, March 28, at approximately 9 p.m. at the Riverbend RV Resort. Resort staff confirmed there were no injuries. (Submitted photo by Jennifer Jackson)
Howling winds topple tree, crushing motor home and vehicle in Parksville

No injuries reported by RV resort staff as March’s heaviest winds keep BC Hydro hopping on the Island

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

Most Read