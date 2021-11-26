Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19
Next story
A look at B.C.’s connection to a historic wartime picture

Just Posted

The CR Eagles Ladies Auxiliary have been working very hard for the past year to achieve a major goal, to donate $10,000.00 to the Campbell River Food Bank. On hand for the donation are (from left): Diane Peain – CR Eagles LA Vice President, Debbie Willis – CR Food Bank Manager, Marlene Jordan – CR Eagles LA Past President. Photo submitted
Campbell River Eagles Ladies Auxiliary reaches goal that will fill Food Bank shelves

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Fish farmers say data refutes sea lice drop-off after Discovery Islands restocking ban

Romana Pasca, North Island College’s manager of international projects, partnerships and global education, says more than $1 million in new grant funding will mean more NIC students will be able to gain international perspectives through study abroad. Photo supplied
North Island College receives more than $1 million for student study abroad

Tony Fantillo will be playing his accordion at the Museum at Campbell River during a special Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. Museum at Campbell River photo
Tony’s striking up the accordian and helping the museum jumpstart the holidays