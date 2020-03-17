The Ahousaht First Nation has closed its community to non-residents in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic. (Westerly file photo)

COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

“We’re really being proactive on this,” Ahousaht Elected Chief Greg Louie.

The Ahousaht First Nation has closed its community to non-residents as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, Ahousaht Elected Chief Greg Louie confirmed to the Westerly News on Monday.

The isolated island community, located a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino, is closed to tradespeople for at least two weeks and to tourists indefinitely.

“It is a big announcement, but the reasoning is simple; on our island, we don’t have very far to go, we’re all very family-oriented, very social people and leadership wants to ensure the safety of our community members,” Louie said. “We have a lot of contractors and subcontractors who come into our community and some of them are from out-of-province, so that was another reason.”

READ MORE: Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response

He said work on a $21 million sewage treatment facility and other projects involving out-of-town labourers have been put on hold.

“We deactivated the work today and we’ll do a reassessment in about two weeks,” he said. “With regards to tourists, it might be longer because tourists are coming from all over the world and we want restrictions on that.”

READ MORE: Aboriginal tourism growing in Ahousaht

He added closing the community to non-residents was “an easy decision” due to the “ever-changing, hour-to-hour situation with COVID-19” and that social gatherings within the community have been cancelled, including sports and cultural events.

“We’re really being proactive on this,” he said.

He said Ahousaht residents can still travel in and out of the community for groceries and appointments and Ahousaht’s leadership are monitoring the situation closely and following provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s daily updates on the global pandemic.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: B.C. bans gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

READ MORE: COVID-19: SD70 superintendent urges families not to travel outside Canada

READ MORE: Pacific Rim Whale Festival postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gift card purchases could help small Canadian businesses cope with COVID-19: experts
Next story
Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Just Posted

Stopping the spread of COVID-19

A rundown of the symptoms, what to do, when, and other science-based information on COVID-19

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Nearly 40-year-old temperature record broken in Campbell River

-7.5 C now coldest temperature on record for March 16

UPDATE: Campbell River restaurants ‘thinking outside the dining room’ in response to COVID-19

OX Chophouse, Daves’ Bakery close sit-in dining room and switching to take-out service

NIC transitioning to ‘alternate delivery methods’

Campuses remain open; more counselling services available

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

“We’re really being proactive on this,” Ahousaht Elected Chief Greg Louie.

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Most Read