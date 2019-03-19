Someone might have shot a cougar with a bow-and-arrow in the Port Alice area on Monday. File photo

Cougar on Island might have been shot with bow-and-arrow

Conservation officer service looking for animal near Port Alice

People in the community of Port Alice are being warned to be on the lookout for a cougar potentially wounded by a bow-and-arrow.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was contacted Monday evening about an incident in the community.

“Last night we had a call regarding a cougar,” said conservation office Jon Paquin.

The report was that someone had fired a bow-and-arrow at the animal which then left the scene. The conservation officer attended the scene that evening.

“A cougar was not located,” he said.

Paquin could not comment on whether the incident was reported by the person allegedly firing the weapon or by someone that had seen a person fire it, adding that the file is still under investigation.

The CO service returned to look for further signs of the animal on Tuesday afternoon but could still not find any signs of the animal.

The matter was a popular subject on social media, but most posts consisted of commentary or second-hand information rather than eyewitness information.

The public is warned to be on the lookout for the animal, noting that it might be injured, and the CO service asked local officials to let people know to be careful.

“I requested the Village to put signs up,” Paquin said. “There’s a possibility there’s a wounded cougar.”

Anyone needing to report information to conservation officers is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) 24-hour hotline at 1-877-952-RAPP.

