UPDATE: Cortes to Quadra Island ferry experiences mechanical problems on last run Monday evening

Long line up greets first sailing which departed 8:05 a.m. from Whaletown

The Quadra Island to Cortes Island ferry broke down Monday evening resulting in long line ups for first sailing Tuesday morning. File photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Travellers experienced a long line up at the Cortes Island ferry terminal Tuesday morning after the Quadra Queen II suffered mechanical difficulties on the Quadra to Cortest run Monday evening.

The engine RPMs were not showing on the bridge controls and so the last round trip sailing was cancelled Monday evening to allow engineers and bridge team to troubleshoot the problem, BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said.

The vessel was back in service this morning on its regular schedule and heading to Quadra Island on its 7:50 a.m. run. Posts on social media reported of a long line up for the first sailing.

One user on the Facebook group We Heart Cortes Island said that the 7:50 a.m. ferry left at 8:05 with a full load left behind. It was reported on the same group last night that the ferry had been seen drifting off Whaletown around 5:50 p.m. The vessel apparently was able to make it to the terminal

“The vessel went back into service on its regular schedule this morning,” Marshall said. “Technicians are on the ship this morning. We certainly apologize to our customers that were impacted last night.

“Traffic is expected to be a bit busier today as a result.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter