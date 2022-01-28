Construction beginning on Cortes Island underground-drop network for Connected Coast project

Construction is starting on the underground drop network for the Connected Coast project on Cortes Island. Photo supplied by SRD

People on Cortes Island are going to be the first to benefit from the new Connected Coast project, as the first fibre-to-home installations are starting.

This week, construction crews are beginning work on the underground-drop network. That is the infrastructure that will eventually connect all Cortes homes to the Strathcona Regional District-led telecommunications project.

The $4.3 million last-mile project has been funded in part by the provincial government, and will be operated by CityWest, the SRD’s partner agency in the project. Depending on weather, the construction is expected to be complete by spring.

“We’re excited to be bringing both great fibre-to-the-home services, as well as being a partner in the Connected Coast project,” said Stefan Woloszyn, CEO of CityWest. “A lot of people in our organization, as well as on Cortes Island, worked hard to make this happen, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

Local help has been very useful in this project. Half of the labour crew on the project live full-time on Cortes Island.

After construction is complete, the infrastructure will be connected to the Connected Coast main network. The work will begin with the Klahoose First Nation, followed by the Seaford neighbourhood, then Mansons Landing and Whaletown.

