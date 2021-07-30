B.C. Conservation Officer Service ticketed an individual who got their truck stuck in Haslam Creek. (Photo submitted)

B.C. Conservation Officer Service ticketed an individual who got their truck stuck in Haslam Creek. (Photo submitted)

Conservation service fines off-roader who got stuck in a creek near Nanaimo

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says incident damaged environment

B.C. conservation officers are reminding people to recreate responsibly after they ticketed an off-roader who got stuck in Haslam Creek south of Nanaimo.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted on social media Friday, July 30, about an incident in which COs on campfire ban patrol came across a truck in the creek.

“Salmon fry could be seen swimming around the truck,” noted the post from the conservation officer service.

A driver was fined $575 for unauthorized activity resulting in damage to the environment, a violation of a the Forest and Range Practices Act, and also faced a towing bill out of the back country.

“It was an expensive day of off-roading,” the post noted.

READ ALSO: 22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Outdoors

Previous story
B.C. offers $1,200 to wildfire evacuees out more than 10 days
Next story
City of Duncan eliminates town crier position

Just Posted

Kandi Kehler found a new rental for her family, but not without difficulty. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Home again: a happy ending for Campbell River family

Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
One person trapped in motor vehicle incident north of Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP helped extinguish a vehicle fire near Big Bay, the fire had spread to the surrounding forest. Photo supplied
Campbell River RCMP, Coastal Fire Centre and bystanders work together to put out potential forest fire

Protesters walked from MP Rachel Blaney’s office to the CIBC bank in downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Protestors call on MP to sign climate action pledge