Both of the Giving Plant Society pot dispensaries in Campbell River – including this one in Willow Point – were shuttered the weekend before legalization. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Confusion in Campbell River on first day of cannabis legalization

Some users puzzled as dispensaries close just before pot becomes legal across Canada

Campbell River’s two cannabis dispensaries shut down operations over the weekend to avoid conflict with the city, just before pot became legal across Canada on Wednesday.

The situation has created confusion, with Campbell River residents phoning the headquarters of WeeMedical – which operated the two Giving Plant Society outlets and other dispensaries across B.C. – asking why they’re closed on the first day of legalization.

“Today I got at least seven or eight phone calls from people asking why [we’re] not open,” said a WeeMedical official who asked not to be identified by name.

“They wanted to buy something and didn’t have access to it,” he said, adding that online sales are confusing for people who prefer to buy their cannabis at a retail outlet.

VIDEO: Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

“They want to buy it at a store,” he said. “They prefer to do that at a brick-and-mortar store than going online.”

Some dispensaries across the province are continuing to operate illegally, he said, noting that only a government-run store in Kamloops has a license.

He added that WeeMedical decided to shutter its stores in Campbell River because the company is trying to establish a good relationship with the local municipal government.

“We shut them down, and we’re waiting for provincial licenses to come through,” he said.

The local Giving Plant Society announced on Facebook last week that its two stores – one downtown and one in Willow Point – would close over the weekend, citing changes in licensing and product compliance.

But meanwhile, three proposals for legal pot dispensaries in Campbell River are currently in the works, according to the city.

RELATED: Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Kevin Brooks, Campbell River’s development services manager, said the city has received three referrals from the province, two for private stores and one for a government-run retailer.

Those referrals “came in about a week ago,” Brooks said, adding that the shops would be located in Campbellton, Willow Point and the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre, Brooks said.

Those proposed retailers have to meet a number of requirements, including 24-hour monitoring and security, before council will consider their applications.

The first one could be ready for consideration by council by the end of November, said Brooks, but that hinges on the businesses providing information about their proposed operations. If the city approves, the applications then go back to the provincial government.

RELATED: Don’t be dazed and confused about legalization

“If council then gives the green light on that, then we send our resolution back to the province for the issuance of a license from the province,” Brooks said. “Once they receive that, we issue our business license to them and they can open.”

In the meantime, locals are free to purchase their weed legally through a government-run website. But bylaws that received third reading on Oct. 22 ban the smoking of cannabis in public places throughout the city, including parks.

People are free to smoke in the privacy of home, he said.

“The federal government and the provincial government have made it very, very clear that people are permitted to consume cannabis within their private property,” Brooks said, although some renters live in buildings with strict “no smoking” provisions that apply both indoors and outdoors.

Previous story
Caregivers banned from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care: MCFD

Just Posted

Confusion in Campbell River on first day of cannabis legalization

Some users puzzled as dispensaries close just before pot becomes legal across Canada

Aquaman star spotted around Campbell River as production ramps up on See

Jason Momoa, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, is in town to film television series

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

Man injured in Vancouver Island racetrack accident meets, holds son for first time

Kayden was born the day after Jonathan was crushed by car at speedway

Campbell River school enrolment up over projections

End of September count finds 65 more students in the system

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

Caregivers banned from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care: MCFD

Ministry has limited cannabis use for caregivers, stating it may “pose a risk to children and youth.”

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

BC Ferries begins taking debit in two-month pilot project

Company is giving customers option to use Interac on two-month trial on select vessels

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

Most Read