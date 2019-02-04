Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was one of three people killed in Sunday’s derailment near Field, B.C. (Facebook)

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

A young man training to become a CP Rail conductor has been identified as one of the victims in the derailment near Field, B.C., Sunday night.

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer, of Calgary, was one of three people killed in the incident, according to a social media post from his father, Albe Bulmer.

READ MORE : Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

The freight train from Calgary to Field derailed at 1 a.m. MST near Field.

“I am sad to report that I have lost one of the ‘jewels in my crown’ last night in a tragic accident while he was training to be a conductor for CP rail when the train he was on suddenly got away on him and his two coworkers,” Bulmer wrote.

“He will be sadly missed by me, his father and mentor, as he loved adventure and challenge as I do.”

Investigators said there was no threat to public safety from the derailment and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said that between 40 and 60 cars derailed and one ended up in a creek, though no leaks were reported.

Sources say the other two people killed in the derailment were also from Calgary.

– with files from Jocelyn Doll, Revelstoke Review

