(Google Maps)

Coast guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash north of small plane

At least four people have died in a float plane crash about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria confirmed that emergency crews were dispatched to Addenbroke Island, and that four people have been declared dead after a crash involving a Cessna 208.

“We do not know how many people were on board so I cannot confirm whether there are any survivors,” Sub-Lt. Michael Dery of the Maritime Forces Pacific told Black Press Media Friday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services said in a tweet that paramedics were notified of the crash at about 11:40 a.m.

“Multiple ground and air ambulance crews have been dispatched to Port Hardy, including two air ambulance jets, from Vancouver, BC EHS said, adding that emergency crews are now coordinating with the Coast Guard.

A BC Ferries spokesperson has confirmed that the Northern Sea Wolf is standing by to render assistance if required.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Coroner Service for further details.

