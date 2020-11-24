Parksville’s French Creek Harbour experienced a diesel spill on Nov. 23 after a barge and fishing vessel collided. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Coast Guard cleans up diesel spill in Parksville’s French Creek Harbour

Barge carrying fuel truck collides with fishing vessel

The Canadian Coast Guard attended Parksville’s French Creek Harbour on Nov. 23 to clean up a diesel spill following a collision between two vessels.

According to the Coast Guard, a barge carrying a fuel truck collided with a fishing vessel in the harbour and ruptured a tank.

In response to the spill, the Coast Guard placed sorbent pads near the scene to soak up any fuel in the water, and have spoken with the barge’s owner ‘to action next steps in the cleanup.’

READ MORE: B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

The Government of Canada says vessels in Canadian waters must report spills to the Coast Guard and polluters are ultimately responsible for the spill cleanup.

Although initial Coast Guard estimates suggested 300 to 500 litres were spilled, an update via Twitter stated approximately 188 litres had actually spilled.

All recoverable fuel was removed from the marine environment and the minimal surface sheen will dissipate shortly.

As per the provincial government’s website, there have been 15 ‘significant spills’ of oil or hazardous materials in B.C. since the start of 2020. The list of hazardous materials include sewage, coal, crude oil, gasoline and diesel.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville's French Creek Harbour experienced a diesel spill on Nov. 23 after a barge and fishing vessel collided. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Coast Guard cleans up diesel spill in Parksville's French Creek Harbour

Barge carrying fuel truck collides with fishing vessel

