City says it’s doing its part to manage winter storm; Residents can help too

For public safety, the city says its top priority is to keep these major routes passable

The City of Campbell River says it prepared for today’s snowfall and is reminding residents they can help too.

Snow and wind hit the Campbell River area first thing in the morning Tuesday, Nov. 29 and mixed rain and snow was expected in the evening, according to Environment Canada which has a “Winter Storm Warning” in effect.

City crews and equipment were ready to apply salt and plow arterial routes when snow accumulates, a city press release says. For public safety, the city says its top priority is to keep these major routes passable. When resources allow, the city will move on to collector and local routes.

How you can prepare

City crews will be working hard to keep the community clear and safe during this winter storm event, and remind residents that there are ways you can help too:

  • Park off the street – both during and after a snowstorm – so plows can clear snow.
  • Whether you’re an owner or renter of residential property, clear snow and ice from sidewalks…don’t shovel snow onto the road!
  • Contractors cleaning snow from commercial businesses, are asked to not pile snow on city ROW (Right Of Way) as it causes issues for city crews removing snow off the streets.
  • Owners or tenants of all commercial, industrial, institutional and multi-unit residential buildings are reminded to clear sidewalks by 10 a.m. on days buildings are open.
  • Try to keep catch basin grates in front of your property clear to help prevent puddles and flooding once the snow melts.
  • In bad weather, use transit whenever possible.
  • Be sure you have good snow tires and an emergency kit when driving.
  • For everyone’s safety, don’t try to pass or follow snow plows closely.
  • City crews work closely with police, fire and ambulance. When necessary, crews clear a residential route for emergency responders. Help keep fire hydrants clear of snow.
  • People who need fire, ambulance or police help in an emergency should call 911. If necessary, emergency responders will arrange for assistance with access in snowy conditions.
  • City staff will update residents on the latest road clearing conditions on the city website and social media and ask residents to avoid calling front desk staff for snow removal updates when possible. This helps staff focus on clearing the roads during this winter storm event.

For information on snow clearing and the City’s winter road management policy, visit campbellriver.ca/snow.

For more information on the storm warning in effect, visit https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/report_e.html?bc46.

For winter driving tips and information, visit https://bit.ly/3sNYjZ9.

Campbell RiverSevere weathersnowstorm

