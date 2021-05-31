City of Campbell River to work on Discovery Pier

Anglers asked to fish elsewhere for the day on Wednesday

Workers will be on and around the Discovery Pier dock on Wednesday, June 2. Mirror file photo

The City of Campbell River is planning inspection and maintenance work near the Discovery Pier this week.

City crews will be doing inspection and maintenance on and beneath the pier all day on Wednesday, June 2. The area will remain open for public use, but people are asked to be aware that there will be working beneath the structure and divers in the water.

Anglers are asked to not fish from the pier while the work is in progress.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

