The City of Campbell River put up a sign on Dogwood Street Tuesday, March 24 at the Public Works yard to remind residents to continue social distancing and take other COVID-19 mitigation measures. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River placed electronic messages on one of its busy thoroughfares Tuesday morning. The alternating sign reminded residents about social distancing, hand washing and other COVID-19 mitigating measures.

