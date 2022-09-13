City of Campbell River facilities to be closed Monday in observance of National Day of Mourning

The City of Campbell River will be observing the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19.

All city facilities will be closed, and meetings will be either postponed or cancelled.

“All city facilities, including city hall, the community centre, the downtown safety office and the Dogwood Operations Centre will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022. The council meeting previously scheduled for 6 p.m., is postponed and will now take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The public hearing previously scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, is cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date,” said a city press release.

“The city acknowledges that these closures and cancellations may cause an inconvenience to some residents and encourages residents to utilize the city’s online services where possible.”

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

