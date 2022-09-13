Campbell River City Hall. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

City of Campbell River facilities to be closed Monday in observance of National Day of Mourning

City observing national holiday

The City of Campbell River will be observing the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19.

All city facilities will be closed, and meetings will be either postponed or cancelled.

“All city facilities, including city hall, the community centre, the downtown safety office and the Dogwood Operations Centre will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022. The council meeting previously scheduled for 6 p.m., is postponed and will now take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The public hearing previously scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022, is cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date,” said a city press release.

“The city acknowledges that these closures and cancellations may cause an inconvenience to some residents and encourages residents to utilize the city’s online services where possible.”

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Saron Gebresellassi is running for mayor of Campbell River. Photo contributed
