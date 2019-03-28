The former Travelodge in Campbell River was converted into social housing and operated by M’akola Housing Society.

City of Campbell River and BC Housing sign agreement to develop supportive housing

The City Of Campbell river and BC Housing have signed an agreement to develop approximately 50 supportive housing units in the community, with funding coming from the B.C. government’s Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund.

“Supportive housing will fill a gap in current housing options by offering integrated support that goes beyond providing shelter. Support includes help with securing jobs, as well as counselling and health services so that vulnerable people have both long-term shelter and services as needed to help in other aspects of their lives,” Mayor Andy Adams says in a press release. “The city and BC Housing have a long history of partnership, and we greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with BC Housing to support people at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness in a comprehensive way.”

The BC Housing supportive housing model is based on small self-contained dwellings, meal programs, onsite staffing around the clock, and access to support services such as employment training, counselling and health services.

According to the agreement with BC Housing, the city’s responsibility is to explore property options and facilitate development-related application processes. BC Housing is responsible for construction of the project, and ongoing operational funding. Next steps include finding a suitable location where site selection considerations will include ready access to community services, amenities and transit.

“It is fantastic to see the city and BC Housing move quickly to respond to this important housing need in our community,” said Adrian Moskal, part of the leadership team of the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness. “We are eager to assist with the project wherever we can.”

The Strathcona Regional Housing Needs Assessment completed in 2018 identified a number of trends affecting housing in Campbell River, including low rental vacancy rates and rising rental costs that put pressure on the region’s most vulnerable citizens. An April 2018 survey identified at least 81 people experiencing homelessness in Campbell River.

Supportive housing has been identified as a top priority by the City of Campbell River Council. The Campbell River District Coalition to End Homelessness and numerous other social service agencies also share this priority and see supportive housing as a vital initial step to help address homelessness.

For more information on Building BC and supportive housing, visit bchousing.org.

Previous story
B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Just Posted

City of Campbell River and BC Housing sign agreement to develop supportive housing

The City Of Campbell river and BC Housing have signed an agreement… Continue reading

Still no movement on advisory planning body for Cortes Island

Area director says Cortes is missing opportunities to comment on land proposals

Hot topic: Prof to speak about effects of human-induced climate change in Campbell River

Public meeting comes as city plans for dozens of potential effects linked to global warming

Gorge Harbour resident urges Strathcona Regional District to act on aquaculture bylaws

Letter-writer Brian Hayden was also joint applicant in BCFIRB complaint against mussel operation

No two-week spring break for Campbell River schools just yet

Board of education approves some minor tweaks to next year’s calendar

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Woman stabbed on Nanaimo seawall in what appears to have been random attack

17-year-old suspect in custody, 30-year-old victim in stable condition

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Most Read